Cops warn of cows trying to sell dairy products after escape

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings Pause

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

1:02 Two churches talk about the movie, Selma

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:02 Duke Energy protesters stage ‘die-in’ in uptown Charlotte

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper