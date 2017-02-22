Their bodies are scarred by hate they can’t erase. He transforms that hate into hope

1:15 C-130s last deployment Pause

1:14 Health director apologizes

4:20 Mecklenburg Co. cancer screenings mishandled

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings

2:28 Harry Jones, Sr. funeral