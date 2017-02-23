Woman who drove with man body on windshield gets 25 to life

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte Pause

0:33 East Charlotte house fire

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:47 NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson on new rules package

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings