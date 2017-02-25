This Mako shark's 5,000-mile sprint in just 142 days has scientists in awe

0:48 Republic Services Pause

0:52 Garinger High students march

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

0:44 What will you do when you retire, Matt Kenseth?

1:12 What's the future of SouthPark?

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie