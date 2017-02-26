County may have to sell public buildings to pay victims of a botched murder trial

1:46 Erica Parsons Funeral Pause

1:23 Erica Parsons Funeral

0:52 Garinger High students march

2:37 Rowan County Sheriff gives time line for break in case

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

1:24 Is Jimmie Johnson the best NASCAR driver of all time? AJ Allmendinger answers

2:07 Dale Earnhardt Jr. can't wait to go racing

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:54 Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina