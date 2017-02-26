Border Patrol pursuit ends in crash; 9 hurt, 1 critically

1:46 Erica Parsons Funeral Pause

1:23 Erica Parsons Funeral

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

2:37 Rowan County Sheriff gives time line for break in case

0:52 Garinger High students march

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City