Trump looks to reset his presidency, again, with speech to Congress

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees Pause

0:46 Light rail extension opening delayed

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:48 Republic Services

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

0:25 Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

0:52 Garinger High students march

0:33 Can you spell the winning word from the spelling bee?