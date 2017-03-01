Why Casey Affleck’s response to sexual assault allegations has to be disappointing

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees Pause

0:25 Woman shot in North Charlotte motel

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:33 Can you spell the winning word from the spelling bee?

1:15 Traffic time bombs

0:25 Puppy love at SouthPark Mall