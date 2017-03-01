He was paralyzed, then had cancer. After he died, friends gave him one last adventure

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees Pause

0:25 Woman shot in North Charlotte motel

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

1:15 Traffic time bombs

0:59 Butler 61, West Forsyth 52

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council