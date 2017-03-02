Lawsuit against BuzzFeed over publishing ex-spy’s Trump dossier moves to federal court

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

1:15 Traffic time bombs

0:47 Heavy rain arrives in Charlotte

0:54 Trees down on Queens Rd. West

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

2:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr.: Concussions are like snowflakes

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story