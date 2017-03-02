How millions of kids are being shaped by Alexa and her siblings

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:43 Storm downs large trees in Myers Park

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

1:15 Traffic time bombs

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

0:47 Heavy rain arrives in Charlotte