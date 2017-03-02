FBI undercover stings foil terrorist plots - but how many are agency-created?

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:33 Man arrested outside Bank of America Stadium

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:56 Friends and family gather to remember Daniel Harris

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

0:43 Storm downs large trees in Myers Park

2:21 ‘I could have died’ without insurance

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants