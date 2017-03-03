Ex-Utah attorney general finds redemption with acquittal

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse Pause

0:43 Storm downs large trees in Myers Park

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:00 New 'in-line baggage screening system' at Charlotte Douglas

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

1:42 What to do during a tornado

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC