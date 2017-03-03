Szechuan Stir Fry sold only in Aldi stores being recalled

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC Pause

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

1:00 New 'in-line baggage screening system' at Charlotte Douglas

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

1:04 Immigration protesters march to city council

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

0:43 Storm downs large trees in Myers Park