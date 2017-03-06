The next time they ask for cash on the corner, they might be offered a job instead

Next month, when a panhandler in Portland, Maine asks for some cash, the city hopes it might be able to offer work instead.
A new 36-week proposed program in Maine’s largest city, scheduled to start in April, would begin offering people a chance to work instead of begging for cash, in an initiative that city officials hope might make more resources available to the city’s poor.
“We want to make sure people have opportunities in the city and they aren’t relegated to panhandling as their only way to make ends meet,” City Councilor Belinda Ray told the Portland Press Herald. A city committee is scheduled to consider the proposal at the end of the month.
“It’s an exciting idea to think we might be able to do something, but I need to see the details before I weigh in,” Ray added to the paper.
The program, which would operate until November, would offer jobs two days a week to the first five people who sign up that day, the Portland Press Herald reported. The jobs, which would involve picking up trash in public places and landscaping work, would offer $10.68 an hour — higher than the state’s $9 minimum wage — as well as two meals, according to the paper.
A letter from the city’s planning and urban development department recommended allocating nearly $19,000 toward the new program last month. A version of the proposal also suggests that after a day’s work, participants might get job training or longer employment with the city or local businesses, the Press Herald reported.
The city banned begging for money on street medians in 2013, citing safety concerns, before the court system ruled it was unconstitutional to restrict the practice as free speech. Since then, the city has debated ways to keep panhandlers off the streets.
The Portland program would not be the first to offer jobs to those asking for cash in public places. Chicago and San Jose started programs that also offer work to panhandlers, and Albuquerque, New Mexico runs a very similar program which involves a city worker picking up would-be workers in a van and driving them to day jobs that also involve gardening work or trash picking, according to Governing magazine. The city has also encouraged people to donate to a fund that pays the workers’ wages, which are set at $9 an hour.
"We wanted to try and create an initiative that would be a little out of the box," Mayor Richard Berry told the magazine in 2015. "Instead of taking the punitive approach and the regulatory approach, why not try something that uplifts everybody?"
