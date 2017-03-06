Tired of watching the giraffe waiting to give birth? This woman made her own version

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show Pause

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:57 Rocky River High students hold unity march for immigrants

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife