Why presidents speak out against religious hate — and why people notice when Trump doesn’t

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire Pause

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:40 Giving osprey an alternative

2:03 Groovy Grovers Square Dancing Lessons

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

1:18 US Airways Captain Lori Cline