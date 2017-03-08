The Statue of Liberty went dark overnight and the symbolism was irresistible to the Internet

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.' Pause

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:02 Whitney Smith to commissioners: What are you doing?

2:37 Manuel Manolo to commissioners: 'American system is broken'

1:14 Health director apologizes, but doesn't explain failure to notify women about abnormal Pap smears

2:18 Gov. Pat McCrory concedes defeat to Roy Cooper