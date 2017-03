911 call: Man won't let women hired as dancers leave mansion

0:50 Cop involved shooting Pause

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

1:53 Giraffe does warm weather happy dance

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

1:43 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper