His cattle are dead, but his family is alive, and he’s thankful

1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting Pause

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

1:05 Now, for a change, some tips from waiters

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

1:09 Manning the goal Noah Hays