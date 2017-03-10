Kids actually like reading paper books more than screens

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity Pause

3:23 Witness describes bond hearing for jailed Northwest student

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

1:05 Now, for a change, some tips from waiters

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story