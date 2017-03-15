National

March 15, 2017 12:44 PM

He surprised his little brother, and the video is ‘the cutest thing I’ve ever seen’

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

Siblings have unique relationships. While you’ll always love them, it isn’t typically an overly enthusiastic type of love. As one Twitter user put it, “When I go back home, all they ask is when I’m leaving again.”

But that doesn’t apply to these two brothers.

A video posted to Twitter and Instagram Tuesday shows one man – identified as “Buttah” on Twitter – who said he flew to Ohio to surprise his little brother, who looks around the age of 10. Buttah’s location is listed as Dallas, Texas on Twitter.

The video shows the boy walk into the room, where his brother is waiting, and his eyes light up. He yells what sounds like “Adam!” and wraps his arms around his brother, who picks him up. The younger brother says “oh my gosh,” over and over again, and starts patting him on the face and repeating, “he’s here,” and “he’s real!”

The brother eventually puts him down and the two engage in a secret handshake, the younger brother beaming and smiling the whole time.

The boy’s reaction melted the hearts of the Twitter-verse.

McClatchy has reached out to the older brother to hear more about the two’s bond. He did not immediately respond.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

View more video

Nation & World Videos