March 15, 2017 8:06 PM

5th dog tied to Iditarod dies as team nears Alaska village

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

Another dog connected to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race has died.

Race officials say a 3-year-old male named Shilling from musher Roger Lee's team died Wednesday as Lee approached the Bering Sea village of Unalakleet (YOO-nah-la-kleet). A necropsy is planned.

Lee, a rookie, was in 62nd place Wednesday afternoon. Mitch Seavey won the race Tuesday.

Four other Iditarod dogs have died, including two that had finished racing.

One was hit by a car after it was flown to Anchorage and released to a handler. Another died as it was flown to Anchorage. The dog showed signs of elevated body temperature.

Two dogs died while racing. A dog in Seth Barnes' team died as he approached Galena. A dog in Katherine Keith's team died about 10 miles from Koyuk (KOY-uk).

