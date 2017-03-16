Corporations can be people. A river was just made a person. What about chimpanzees?

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags Pause

1:46 NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business

1:11 Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

1:17 Boy Scout barbecue

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

2:37 Manuel Manolo to commissioners: 'American system is broken'