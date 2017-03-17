Maine, Iceland universities to sign off on agreement

1:00 Microgrids Pause

1:11 Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte

0:40 Man shot dead at S. Char. apartment

2:37 Manuel Manolo to commissioners: 'American system is broken'

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

0:52 I-77 toll lane construction ramps up near uptown

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island