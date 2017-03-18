Rock legend Chuck Berry dead at 90

Rock ‘n roll legend Chuck Berry, an innovative guitar player and singer of the classic Johnny B. Goode, has died, according to the St. Charles County (Missouri) Police Department.
“The St. Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr., better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
Police were called to a home for a medical emergency at 12:40 p.m. Saturday and first responders tried to revive Berry, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at 1:26 p.m.
Berry was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 1986.
“If Elvis Presley cracked open the door for rock & roll, Chuck Berry kicked it wide open — and did his signature duck walk over it for good measure,” according to his Hall of Fame biography page.
Rolling Stone named Berry as the No. 5 artist of all time in its 2010 rankings. He ranked only behind The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley and The Rolling Stones.
