Sprint car driver Steele killed in Florida speedway crash

1:02 Spring weather in Charlotte Monday Pause

3:02 Black Political Caucus voices its opposition to Senate Bill 306

0:47 CATS asks for additional millions for light rail construction

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

2:27 Thelma Lou turns 90

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality