100 tons of hot dogs recalled after ‘metal objects’ found in the franks

Before grilling out this weekend, people should check their hot dogs. John Morrell and Co. is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs after customers found “metal objects” in the franks.
The hotdogs in question are “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS” with a use by date of Aug. 19, 2017, and “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks” with a use by date of June 15, 2017. They all have the establishment number “EST. 296” listed on the side of the packaging.
Three people complained to John Morrell and Co. about finding metal in their hot dogs. All of the beef franks in the recall, 210,606 pounds worth of hot dogs, were produced on Jan. 26.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the company distributed the hot dogs nationwide. The department says they have not had any reports of people getting sick or injured from the metal objects in the franks.
The USDA says people should throw out the hot dogs or return them to the store.
