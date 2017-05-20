Babysitter charged after kids, 9 and 6, go on joyride and crash into a tree

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Life, legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis Pause 1:29 Suspected gang members at Federal Court in Charlotte 0:50 Planes fly over Steele Creek Presbyterian Church 2:25 U.S. Attorney, FBI talk about gang indictments 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports 1:22 Volunteers build outdoor garden classroom at Idlewild Elementary 1:13 American Airlines’ hub in Charlotte has a new nerve center 1:15 Development in Steele Creek Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Mary Frances Harmon, 30, was arrested after two children she was babysitting, ages 6 and 9, took a car, went for a joyride and crashed, Clover police said. Harmon, who is in jail on two counts of child neglect and two felony drug charges, collapsed in tears Friday morning during a York County bond hearing. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

