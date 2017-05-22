Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Pause 3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:50 Evangelicals under siege 1:51 Summer travel tips offered by airport officials 1:14 Gerrymandering is addressed by crowd on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh as Legislature meets across the street. 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 4:05 Robert Pittenger praises Donald Trump, defends GOP health care plan 2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy

The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy