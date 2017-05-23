FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Romell Broom, whose botched execution in September 2009 was called off after two hours when executioners failed to find a usable vein. The Ohio Supreme Court scheduled the lethal procedure for Broom for June 17, 2020.
May 23, 2017 12:22 AM

Court schedules 2nd execution attempt for Ohio killer

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court has set a new execution date for a convicted killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009.

The court last week scheduled the lethal procedure for death row inmate Romell Broom for June 17, 2020.

Broom was sentenced to die for abducting, raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland in 1984.

The 62-year-old Broom is only the second U.S. inmate to survive an execution after the process began.

The state stopped Broom's execution after two hours in September 2009, when executioners failed to find a usable vein following 18 attempts to insert needles.

Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says Broom has stalled his execution for years with appeals.

Broom's attorneys say Broom has important appeals still pending.

