‘In front of God and everybody:’ Threesome had sex on a bar deck in broad daylight, sheriff says

The owner of a Kiln restaurant and bar was surprised to find a man and two women having sex on a deck that overlooks the Jourdan River.
And so were the deputies who responded to the owner’s call at Triple D’s Landing, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
“Right there. In the middle of the day. In broad daylight. In front of God and everybody,” Adam said.
The business off Mississippi 603 was closed Wednesday when the owner drove up to take care of some business.
“She looked out the window and there they were,” Adam said. “That’s when she called us.”
Deputies looked out the window and saw the man and one of the women engaged in sexual activity before the deputies revealed their presence, he said.
“I can’t imagine the stunned looks on their faces at the time when they saw our deputies.
“I’d hate to have to tell Mama and Daddy I got arrested for such as that.”
Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Biloxi woman, a 19-year-old woman from Pearl River, Louisiana, and a 30-year-old Texas man whose hometown wasn’t immediately available Monday.
Adam said they were each arrested on a charge of indecent exposure, a misdemeanor, Wednesday afternoon. They were released on bond.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
