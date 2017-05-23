She went to every class with her quadriplegic son – and was stunned to also get an MBA

More Videos 3:28 Conservative activists defend 'Free Speech Rally' in Boston Pause 0:32 Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico 2:06 What you should expect during a TSA pat down at the airport under new regulations 1:11 What happens when a guest on a radio show curses 2:11 A tribute to Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned racing team member Adam Wright 1:21 AG Josh Stein discusses the closing of the Charlotte School of Law 1:24 Funniest moment on Ace and TJ: Intern scavenger hunt 0:54 CMPD update of Charlotte's 60th homicide 0:07 Cam Newton throws to Devin Funchess 1:15 Early voting starts Thursday for Charlotte mayor and council Video Link copy Embed Code copy

She helped her paralyzed son get his MBA, and earned a surprise on graduation day

Judy O'Connor moved from Florida to California to help her son, Marty, attend classes and take notes while he worked towards his Master of Business Administration at Chapman University. On graduation day, Marty coordinated a surprise to thank his mom.

