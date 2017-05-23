Faster, higher, rustier: Medals from Rio Olympics damaged

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, United States' Kerri Walsh Jennings stands on the podium after winning the bronze medal in the women's beach volleyball competition of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 100 athletes from around the world say the medals they won at the Rio Olympics are damaged. The IOC and Rio organizers plan to replace them with new medals. Among those with defective medals are beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings who says her bronze medal from last summer is flaking and rusting. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo