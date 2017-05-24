Police release surveillance video of teacher kissing a fourth-grade student in class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Pause 1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? 3:25 WBTV weather forecast for Wednesday, May 24 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:17 Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:27 Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR 2:19 Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce in hamburger eating contest 1:03 July 21: Stephen Curry on moving the 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte 4:05 Robert Pittenger praises Donald Trump, defends GOP health care plan 2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The video evidence against Brian Kornbluth, a teacher accused of kissing students in his classroom has been released by Boca Raton police. In the video, the 28-year-old fourth-grade teacher at Somerset Academy charter school is seen kissing a 10-year-old male student on the lips. Police arrested Kornbluth in February of 2017 and last week he pleaded guilty to a charge of battery in the case. Boca Raton Police

