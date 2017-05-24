The Pope joked about Slovenian nut bread with Melania Trump. Here’s how to make it

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Pause 1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? 0:55 $25,000 for Miracle 3:25 WBTV weather forecast for Wednesday, May 24 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:17 Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:04 International Biscuit Festival 2:19 Hold the pickle, hold the lettuce in hamburger eating contest 0:50 Planes fly over Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV

Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis. Vatican TV