Assorted jelly bean flavors are seen at the Jelly Belly factory in Fairfield. The company is being sued over the labeling on its Sport Beans. The plaintiff claims the sugar content is too high and not clearly explained.
Assorted jelly bean flavors are seen at the Jelly Belly factory in Fairfield. The company is being sued over the labeling on its Sport Beans. The plaintiff claims the sugar content is too high and not clearly explained. Michael Allen Jones Bee file photo
Assorted jelly bean flavors are seen at the Jelly Belly factory in Fairfield. The company is being sued over the labeling on its Sport Beans. The plaintiff claims the sugar content is too high and not clearly explained. Michael Allen Jones Bee file photo

National

May 24, 2017 11:30 PM

Woman sues Jelly Belly, claiming she didn’t know jelly beans were packed with sugar

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

This news is anything but sweet for Jelly Belly.

The Fairfield, California-based maker of jelly beans is being sued by a woman who says the company’s Sport Beans have too much sugar.

According to a Forbes report, Jessica Gomez filed a suit in a California court because these jelly beans, which are marketed toward helping athletic performance, are loaded with sugar – a fact she wasn’t aware of when purchasing the beans.

According to the nutritional information on the package, a serving size (28 grams) contains 17 grams of sugar. Also, the first ingredient listed is evaporated cane juice – which some claim is just another name for sugar.

Jelly Belly called the suit “nonsense.”

The suit was filed earlier this year. It is unclear what damages are being sought.

 
Sign up
Get the Daily Morning Bulletin with the top stories of the day. Sign up here.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 1:32

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa
Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations

View More Video

Nation & World Videos