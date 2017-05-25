National

May 25, 2017 1:11 AM

Federal investigators to discuss fatal St. Louis explosion

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

The federal agency investigating an April 3 explosion that killed four people in south St. Louis plans to release findings of its investigation on Thursday.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board will issue a report into the explosion at Loy-Lange Box Co. The blast sent a van-sized steam condensation tank hurtling through the air, landing through the roof of a neighboring business.

One worker died at Loy-Lange, and three people died at Faultless Healthcare Linen after the tank landed in that company's office.

Investigators are scheduled to discuss the findings at a morning news conference in St. Louis.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 1:32

African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa
Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama 2:45

Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

President Obama's Commutations 1:35

President Obama's Commutations

View More Video

Nation & World Videos