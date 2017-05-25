10 Things to Know for Friday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa Pause 1:09 Kennedy Meeks honored at West Charlotte High 0:31 Fred Whitfield talks about the importance of the Summer Camp Fund 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season 2:05 Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver 1:42 Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr. 1:54 Residents make a final plea on student assignment 4:05 Robert Pittenger praises Donald Trump, defends GOP health care plan 2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP