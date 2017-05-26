AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump meeting with G-7 leaders after going on offensive
TAORMINA, Italy (AP) — In the Middle East, President Donald Trump was feted with pageantry, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Israel seemingly in competition to outdo the other with the warmth of their welcomes and the depth of their pledges of cooperation.
But in Europe, Trump has faced a far cooler reception and has been eager to go on the offensive.
Cajoled on issues like climate change and NATO's defense pact, he's responded by scolding some of the United States' most loyal allies for not paying their fair share. He's also refused to explicitly back the mutual defense agreement that has been activated only once, during the darkest hours of September 2001.
And now Trump is at the final stop of his maiden international trip, a grueling nine-day, five-stop marathon. He will remain in Europe for the journey's last two days, this time in at a picturesque coastal town in Sicily for a gathering of the G-7.
Once more, he will likely be received warily, a president who ran on a campaign of "America First" with suggestions of disentangling the United States from international pacts, now engaged in two days of pomp and policy with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada.
___
Trump, G7 peers seek deals on terrorism, trade, climate
TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) — The differences are well-known: climate change, trade and migration threaten to throw a summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies off its consensus game, with U.S. President Donald Trump cast as the spoiler-in-chief. But it may not play out exactly that way, according to long-time G7 observers.
"It is a forum made for Donald Trump's particular style. It is highly informal, highly interactive and they speak in very colloquial language to each other," said John Kirton, director of the G7 Research Group at the University of Toronto. "It is the ultimate lonely hearts club. No one understands how tough it is to have the top job except the peers with the top job in other countries."
While Trump has met all of the leaders one on one, this will be the first time all seven are around the same table, including also newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France, Theresa May of Britain and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni — forging a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid rising nationalism.
Climate policy promises to be the real buzzkill at the G7 party. Endorsing measures to combat terror is expected to find easy agreement, especially after the attack on an English pop music concert killed 22 people Monday night. But some of the trust that fuels such meetings was undermined by a leak of British intelligence in the Manchester attack blamed on a U.S. official, annoying British officials. Trump also going against the grain on trade with more protectionist stand.
His pending review of U.S. climate policies and decision not to make up his mind before Taormina has braced environmentalists for the possibility of bland language that says little after years of increasingly stronger commitments to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and emissions of in greenhouse gases under the Paris Agreement.
___
Sri Lankan sex ring in Haiti reveals cracks in UN system
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The general sat on a plastic lawn chair in the garden of his mother's home, the scent of tropical blooms filling the air as he talked about the alleged rape and sodomy of a Haitian teenager by a Sri Lankan peacekeeper.
There was no rape, insisted Maj. Gen. Jagath Dias, who was dispatched to Haiti to investigate the 2013 case. He may not have been the best choice for that job — Dias had been accused of atrocities in his own country's vicious civil war.
Dias didn't talk to the accuser, he told The Associated Press, nor did he interview medical staff who examined her. But he did clear his soldier, who remained in the Sri Lankan military.
It wasn't the first time that Sri Lankan soldiers were accused of sexual abuse: In 2007, a group of Haitian children identified 134 Sri Lankan peacekeepers in a child sex ring that went on for three years, the AP reported in April.
In that case, the Sri Lankan military repatriated 114 of the peacekeepers, but none was ever jailed.
___
Lawyer says Kushner willing to cooperate with investigators
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is willing to cooperate with federal investigators looking into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, his attorney said.
The statement from attorney Jamie Gorelick was issued Thursday amid reports that the FBI was investigating meetings Kushner had in December with Russian officials.
"Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry," the statement said.
Meanwhile, the chairman of the House oversight committee asked the FBI to turn over more documents about former Director James Comey's interactions with the White House and Justice Department, including materials dating back nearly four years to the Obama administration.
The FBI and the oversight committee — as well as several other congressional panels — are looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump fired Comey May 9 amid questions about the FBI's investigation, which is now being overseen by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former FBI director.
___
UK police make new arrest in concert bombing investigation
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing made a new arrest Friday while continuing to search addresses associated with the attacker who killed 22 people.
Seven other men are in custody in connection with Monday's blast, all are being held on suspicion of offenses violating the Terrorism Act. Their ages ranged from 18 to 38.
A 16-year-old boy who had been arrested was released without charge, police said.
Britain's security level has been upgraded to "critical" meaning officials believe another attack may be imminent.
Authorities are chasing possible links between the bomber, Salman Abedi, and militants in Manchester, elsewhere in Europe, and in North Africa and the Middle East.
___
Was Montana's wild House race a Trump test? Not so much
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Greg Gianforte spent the day of his greatest political victory out of sight, avoiding questions about the assault charge filed against him on the eve of a congressional race that some cast as a referendum on Donald Trump's presidency.
In the end, though, the Republican emerged Thursday night as Montana's new congressman, a comfortable win that may temper Democrats' hopes for a massive anti-Trump wave to sweep them back into power in Washington in 2018.
Yet Gianforte's single-digit win paled to Trump's 20-point romp in Montana in November, a sign that Republicans will have to work hard to defend some of their most secure seats to maintain control of Congress.
The race ultimately turned on the weaknesses of both Gianforte and his opponent, folk singer and Democrat Rob Quist, making it tough to use as a barometer for the nation's political mood.
Gianforte was cited for misdemeanor assault Wednesday night after witnesses said he slammed to the ground a reporter who was asking him questions about the Republican health care bill. A technology entrepreneur who was widely regarded among even Republican strategists as an imperfect candidate, Gianforte could be heard on an audio tape yelling at the reporter, Ben Jacobs of The Guardian.
___
Philippines official: Terror suspect still in besieged city
ILIGAN, Philippines (AP) — One of Asia's most-wanted militants is still hiding out in a city in the southern Philippines where government forces backed by armored vehicles and helicopters are battling gunmen linked to the Islamic State group, the country's military chief said Friday.
The city of Marawi, home to some 200,000 people, has been under siege by militants since a government raid Tuesday night on a suspected hideout of Isnilon Hapilon, who is on Washington's list of most-wanted terrorists.
"Right now, he is still inside (the city)," Gen. Eduardo Ano told The Associated Press. "We cannot just pinpoint the particular spot."
Gunmen are trying to find a way to extricate Hapilon, who suffered a stroke after a government airstrike wounded him in January, Ano said. But soldiers have been going house-to-house to clear the city of militants.
"We will make this their cemetery," he said, estimating that the operation could take about a week. "We have to finish this."
___
Trump travel ban showdown headed for Supreme Court
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump's administration is pledging a Supreme Court showdown over his travel ban after a federal appeals ruled that the ban "drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination."
Citing the president's duty to protect the country from terrorism, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday that the Justice Department will ask the high court to review the case, although he offered no timetable.
The Supreme Court is almost certain to step into the case over the presidential executive order issued by Trump that seeks to temporarily cut off visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The justices almost always have the final say when a lower court strikes down a federal law or presidential action.
The case pits the president's significant authority over immigration against what the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said was a policy that purported to be about national security but was intended to target Muslims.
Parties generally have 90 days to appeal to the Supreme Court, but if the administration waits until late August to ask the court to step in, the justices probably would not vote on whether to hear the case until October and arguments probably wouldn't take place until February 2018 at the earliest. That would be more than a year after Trump rolled out the first travel ban.
___
A sister uses her gifts to send messages to fallen soldier
NEENAH, Wis. (AP) — She begins each time by sharpening her tools, with the sound of metal on metal echoing through the sunlit old house she calls both home and workshop. Making a violin is a methodical art. For Sonja St. John, that structure is a necessity — and the routine, in many ways, a saving grace.
"It's a way to stay on track even when chaos can be happening right outside," she says.
She finishes each new violin with another ritual, by gluing a small, handwritten message inside. This began as a light gesture, with favorite fortunes from cookies placed inside with a wink as hidden signatures of sorts from her, the violin maker. But the notes she leaves now have become far more personal and meaningful.
Each is different, but they are often a tribute to those who've given of themselves in some way, members of the military included. Her most recent one reads: "In honor of past, present and future souls of courage and wisdom."
The person foremost on her mind when she writes those messages is her brother, Jon St. John, an Army specialist who died a decade ago when a roadside bomb exploded near the military vehicle in which he was the gunner.
___
D'oh? No! Homer and 'The Simpsons' team earn Hall tribute
Steve Sax won two World Series rings, was a five-time All-Star and got nearly 2,000 hits in the big leagues.
Yet to many fans, it's those half-dozen lines he uttered to a bunch of yellow cartoon characters a long time ago that really made him famous.
"I get asked as much about being on 'The Simpsons' as I do about baseball," Sax said this week. "They don't want to know how it was to hit against Nolan Ryan. They want to know about being on that show."
All thanks to "Homer at the Bat."
Still hugely popular 25 years after it first aired, that Simpsons episode featuring the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and a lineup full of luminaries gets a fitting tribute Saturday from the national pastime.
Comments