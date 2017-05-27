Pilot's remains back on US soil from Vietnam after 52 years

Deborah Crosby, right, walks away from her father's casket after its arrival to the airport Friday, May 26, 2017, in San Diego. Her brothers, Douglas Crosby, left, John Crosby, second from left, and Steven Crosby look on. After spending more than half a century on getting her father's remains recovered from Vietnam after his Navy plane was shot down there in 1965, Crosby watched Friday as his casket was removed from a Delta Air Lines jet at San Diego's airport and six sailors transferred it to a hearse. Gregory Bull AP Photo