One dead and seven injured after ride malfunctions at Ohio State Fair

One person is dead and seven others are injured after an incident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.
According to WCMH, one person died while seven people were injured, three critically. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child, per the Columbus Dispatch. Per WSYX, the person who died was 18. According to USA Today, he fell from a height of 50 feet. None of those hurt in the incident were identified by authorities.
Reports indicate that the ride affected was the “Fire Ball,” described by its manufacturer as an “aggressive thrill ride” that swings riders 40 feet above the ground while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute, according to the Dispatch. Video of the incident shows one of the rows of seats on the ride becoming detached and flying as it swung.
There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.— Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017
In a statement, Ohio Governor John Kasich said he has ordered an investigation into the incident, which he later called “the worst tragedy in the history of the fair.”
Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017
“It’s a very tough situation when you go to a place to celebrate, and to be with friends and sometimes with family ... and it becomes a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Kasich said in a press conference. He also said the ride was inspected multiple times, including by a third party.
Senator Rob Portman, of Ohio, released a statement on Twitter saying that he and his wife “send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted,” by the incident.
Jane and I send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted by the accident at the Ohio State Fair this evening.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 27, 2017
All rides at the fair have been shut down while an investigation takes place. Kasich told reporters that while the fair will reopen Thursday, rides will not until they are reinspected. This was the first night of the fair, per WHIO.
Four patients were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Eileen Scahill told CNN. Three were taking to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
According to the Dispatch and CNN, inspectors had to scramble to complete safety checks the week before the fair opened on the more than 70 rides at the fair due to rain and flash flooding. According to state fair officials, 11 rides were not cleared by inspectors before the fair opened.
