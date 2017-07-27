Man indicted in deaths of 9 people in 2 Ohio fires

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, file photo, a balloon memorial sits outside the burnt home of a family that died in a fire in Akron, Ohio. Prosecutors said a grand jury on Thursday, July 27, 2017, indicted Stanley Ford in the May 15 fire in Akron that killed seven people. He had pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder after his arrest in that blaze and remains jailed on $7 million bond. Dake Kang, File AP Photo