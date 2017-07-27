This professor keyed enough cars on her street to cause $10,000 in damage, police say

Dr. Audrey Guskey doesn’t like cars in front of her home, neighbors say.
Now Guskey, a professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, faces multiple charges of criminal mischief after police said she was caught on camera keying vehicles in her Pennsylvania neighborhood.
Court documents say she admitted to damaging as many as five cars over a three-month period, according to Pittsburgh TV station WTAE. The total damage from the alleged vandalism is around $10,000, TV station KDKA reported.
Guskey teaches consumer behavior and marketing, and her university bio calls her one of the nation’s top consumer experts, and says she has made more than 3,000 media appearances.
Zachary McGill, one of Guskey’s neighbors, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette he grew suspicious after several cars in the neighborhood had been vandalized, and installed security cameras in hopes of catching someone in the act.
The footage would eventually show Guskey keying McGill’s girlfriend’s car one morning, the Post-Gazette reported.
While neighbors allege friction between Guskey and other residents, her attorney told KDKA, Guskey wants to quickly move past the “misunderstanding.”
“My client, like most folks have disputes with their neighbors from time to time,” attorney Phil DiLucente told the station. “And we are hopeful this can be resolved at the preliminary hearing and collectively all grow stronger from this misunderstanding.”
A Duquesne University spokesperson told the Associated Press the university is trouble and disheartened by the allegations, which “would not reflect the university’s mission,” if true.
