They bought $10,000 worth of pot, but it was broccoli. Then came the gunfire.

It wasn’t the type of green they expected.
Tercell Davis, who goes by the name 22 Jump Street, sold a bag of broccoli masquerading as marijuana for $10,000 on March 14, 2016, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The two buyers of the deceptive greenery did not realize they were duped by a fake drug deal until they drove away. So they set up another meeting the next night under another name in hopes of receiving marijuana or getting their money back, according to the Denver Post.
But Davis gave the pair another bag of broccoli during the second exchange at an Aurora, Colorado, mall parking lot, according to FOX31 Denver. They began arguing and that’s when Davis and his accomplice Sababu Colbert-Evans, who joined him for the second deal, fired 11 gunshots in the parking lot outside of the mall’s food court at around 7:30 p.m, according to the DA’s office.
One of the buyers was shot in the torso, but eventually recovered, according to the DA’s office.
“This may be the first time that broccoli has been bad for someone’s health,” said District Attorney George Brauchler.
Colbert-Evans was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder and distributing an imitation controlled substance, among other charges. Davis pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and will be sentenced on August 7, according to the DA’s office.
This isn’t first time marijuana and produce have been disguised as each other. On Jan. 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found just under 2,500 pounds of weed wrapped in orange tape in an attempt to make the drug look like carrots as it came across the Mexico border, according to the department’s website.
Around 4,000 pounds of pot was also found hidden in fake Key Limes on Feb. 8, and on June 26 just under two tons of weed disguised as lettuce was found on the Texas border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
