The day before her husband’s funeral, this 82-year-old was attacked and left for dead

An elderly woman in Arizona is recovering after a brutal assault inside her home last Friday prevented her from attending her own husband’s funeral.
According to the Associated Press, the 82-year-old woman from Gila County, Arizona, was washing dishes late Friday when a stocky man wearing a white ski mask tapped her shoulder, then hit her head with a blunt object, knocking her to the floor.
The woman’s grandson, Jesse Leetham, shared news about the incident in a Facebook post because he was concerned for his grandmother’s safety and other potential attacks.
“If this monster of a person has the stomach to do this to a helpless woman in her 80s, my fear is that he will have no problem doing this again,” Leetham told Fox News.
With his Facebook post, Leetham included photos of his grandmother’s face, severely bruised around the eyes. Leetham told KPNX that after the attack, she lay still in a pool of her own blood, pretending to be dead because she feared her assailant might return.
While the Gila County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as an assault and burglary, it is not known what the attacker took, per KPNX. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Our family was heartbroken before with the loss of one of the most amazing men to ever walk this earth, but this, this has just devastated us,” Leetham wrote in his Facebook post, adding that his grandmother forgave his attacker. Her family is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.
