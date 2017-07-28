Your kids say they want ‘I don’t care’ for dinner? They can order that.

You take your child out to a restaurant, but they groan, “I’m not hungry.”
Well, now at least one restaurant lets them order that.
Fager’s Island, a seafood joint located in Ocean City, Maryland, offers a kids menu filled with quirky options aimed to appeal to young picky eaters, according to NBC’s “Today.”
Ask your kid what they want, and they say “I don’t know”? That will get them a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for $2.50.
A simple question — “What?” — will land your child a cheese quesadilla for the price of $4.50.
They grumpily respond with “I’m not hungry”? One order of chicken tenders for $7.00 coming up.
Some people have remarked on the irony of that last option.
“The ‘I'm not hungry’ is the most expensive one…” wrote a Reddit user.
Other restaurants have offered similar kids menus as well. At the Deli Mansion Park — located in Altoona, Pennsylvania — an order of grilled cheese and french fries is listed under “I’m not hungry” and breaded chicken fingers with fries are also referred to as “I don’t care,” according to NBC’s “Today.”
If these menus aren’t proof enough, research suggests such mealtime angst is fairly common in young children.
A study from Duke University found that 18 percent of children ages two to six may be “picky” or “selective” eaters. They broke those kids down into three groups: a “normal” picky eater will refuse to eat a certain type of food like broccoli, a “moderate” one might only eat meals specially cooked by their parents and a “severe” selective eater will have “eating habits (that) interfere with family life.”
If you’re looking to quash the picky eating stage, try limiting your child’s distractions like TV and toys while they eat, according to a study from Loughborough University. The study also suggests including children in decisions about what they will eat.
But in the meantime, a fussy order of “I don’t want that” at Fager’s Island will you get a basket of kids fries for $3.50.
Comments