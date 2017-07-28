National

Official: Man hit 19 times, survives Vegas police shooting

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 8:25 PM

LAS VEGAS

A police official says a 37-year-old man was shot 19 times by two Las Vegas police officers but survived after a miles-long car chase and shootout in neighboring North Las Vegas.

Assistant Clark County Sheriff Todd Fasulo (fah-SOO'-loh) told reporters Thursday that William Alfredo Chafoya fired five shots during the Monday night incident, and a woman who had been in a vehicle with Chafoya was wounded in the wrist.

Fasulo says Chafoya and 31-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Olivetti were in stable condition in custody at a Las Vegas hospital pending court appearances on multiple felony charges.

Fasulo says no one else was injured, but people were nearby when a training supervisor, Tyler Hebb, and rookie Officer Brandon Foster shot Chafoya as he ran from a stolen car believed to have been involved in a Sunday shooting.

