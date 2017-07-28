‘Ma’am, you have a what?’: She called 911 with a boa constrictor stuck to her face

An Ohio woman who said she recently rescued two boa constrictors was forced to call 911 as one of the snakes attacked her and would not let go Thursday afternoon.
According to the Associated Press, the incident took place in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, around 2 p.m. Thursday. The victim, identified as a 45-year-old woman, was not named by authorities, but audio of her 911 call was released.
In that audio, the woman immediately speaks in a panicked voice.
“Please, I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face,” the woman says.
“Ma’am, you have a what?” the dispatcher replies.
“Boa constrictor,” the woman repeats.
“You have a boa constrictor stuck to your face?” the dispatcher responds.
Later, the dispatcher can be heard saying, “I’ve never heard of this before.” At another point, she says, “I don’t even know what...”
According to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, the victim claimed to own 11 snakes, including two boa constrictors she had rescued the day before and nine ball pythons. Neither of these species is venomous.
Per WOIO, firefighters who responded to the incident found the woman with a five-foot snake wrapped around her and biting her repeatedly. They eventually released her by cutting off the snake’s head with a pocket knife. The snake’s body was later placed in a garbage bin. The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Chronicle-Telegram reports that no one was at the address listed in the call later on Thursday, but there was an empty glass cage on the sidewalk, as well as a pool of blood in the driveway, where the victim said she was on the 911 call.
According to CBS News, more than 1,300 children in the U.S. suffer snakebites each year. However, constrictor attacks are far less likely, according to a 2012 report from the Humane Society. From 1978 to 2012, there were just 17 deaths in the U.S. by constrictor snakes.
Comments