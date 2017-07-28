Pixabay
It’s National Lipstick Day on Saturday. Here’s where you can find free lipstick

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

July 28, 2017 10:27 PM

There seems to be a day for everything, so most people are likely unaware that Saturday marks National Lipstick Day.

That means plenty of deals and sales across the country, but none are simpler or cheaper than what MAC Cosmetics is offering: free lipstick, the makeup brand confirmed on Twitter.

The only catch is that supplies will be limited. First come, first serve.

MAC has stores across the country, which can be located here.

The lipsticks that will be handed out are normally $17, according to Glamour.

Other lipstick brands, including Kat Von D Beauty, BH Cosmetics and Estee Lauder’s, are all offering deals as well.

